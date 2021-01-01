Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 5 3400G

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 5800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 83% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1690 vs 922 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +204%
5992
Ryzen 5 3400G
1974
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +49%
3554
Ryzen 5 3400G
2379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +207%
29134
Ryzen 5 3400G
9495
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +178%
10219
Ryzen 5 3400G
3676

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 449 USD 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 7 5800X?
