AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 83% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1690 vs 922 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +44%
596
414
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +204%
5992
1974
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +49%
3554
2379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +207%
29134
9495
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +85%
1719
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +178%
10219
3676
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|449 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
