AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +21%
618
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +50%
6035
4035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2849
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
