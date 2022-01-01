AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1094 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 25 vs 105 Watt
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +37%
1614
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +117%
15489
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +43%
3511
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +115%
28607
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +54%
1699
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +118%
10670
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Lucienne
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
