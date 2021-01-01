Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 5800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1492 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +31%
5991
Ryzen 5 5600G
4576
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +15%
1734
Ryzen 5 5600G
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +39%
10449
Ryzen 5 5600G
7517

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 April 13, 2021
Launch price 449 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i9 10900K
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i7 10700K
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i9 10900X
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i7 10700
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 5800X?
EnglishРусский