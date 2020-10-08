AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1633 vs 1372 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 54 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
593
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6057
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3536
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +19%
1658
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +78%
10217
5726
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|449 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
