Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 5800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1633 vs 1372 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 54 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +19%
1658
Ryzen 5 5600H
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +78%
10217
Ryzen 5 5600H
5726

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 1, 2021
Launch price 449 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X
2. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 7 5800X
4. Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 5800X
5. Core i9 10900 and Ryzen 7 5800X
6. Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 5600H
7. Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 5 5600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800X?
EnglishРусский