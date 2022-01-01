AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 1800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 1800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 989 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +65%
1614
976
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +66%
15489
9335
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +59%
3511
2208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +75%
28607
16310
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +70%
1699
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +57%
10670
6795
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|March 2, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
