AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 1800X VS AMD Ryzen 7 5800X AMD Ryzen 7 1800X We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 1800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1800X and 5800X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 989 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 95 vs 105 Watt

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 1800X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released October 8, 2020 March 2, 2017 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Vermeer Zen Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 4.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm TDP 105 W 95 W Max. temperature 90°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 39.74 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20