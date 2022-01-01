Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 1800X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 1800X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 1800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1800X and 5800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 989 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 95 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +66%
15489
Ryzen 7 1800X
9335
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +59%
3511
Ryzen 7 1800X
2208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +75%
28607
Ryzen 7 1800X
16310
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +57%
10670
Ryzen 7 1800X
6795
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 1800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 March 2, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 105 W 95 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Apple M1
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i5 12600K
6. AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Intel Core i9 12900K
8. AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Intel Core i5 12600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Ryzen 7 5800X?
Promotion
EnglishРусский