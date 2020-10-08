AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 2700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +48%
585
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +73%
5925
3415
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2176
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15452
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +71%
1606
938
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +58%
10127
6391
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|449 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
