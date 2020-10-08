AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +44%
585
405
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +51%
5925
3928
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2417
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17522
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +54%
1606
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +49%
10127
6801
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|449 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
