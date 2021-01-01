AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 4700GE
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 4700GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1156 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +20%
592
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +34%
5967
4468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +27%
3539
2780
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +39%
28999
20907
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +48%
1724
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +60%
10408
6486
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1