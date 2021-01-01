Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 4700GE: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 4700GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700GE and 5800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1156 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +34%
5967
Ryzen 7 4700GE
4468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +27%
3539
Ryzen 7 4700GE
2780
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +39%
28999
Ryzen 7 4700GE
20907
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +48%
1724
Ryzen 7 4700GE
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +60%
10408
Ryzen 7 4700GE
6486

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 4700GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 449 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE or Ryzen 7 5800X?
