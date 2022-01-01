AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5700U VS AMD Ryzen 7 5800X AMD Ryzen 7 5700U We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700U and 5800X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Unlocked multiplier

44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1178 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 25 vs 105 Watt

More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 5700U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released October 8, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Vermeer Lucienne Socket AM4 FP6 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 18x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 105 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 90°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz Shading Units - 512 TMUs - 32 ROPs - 8 TGP - 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s - ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12