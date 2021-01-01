Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 5800HS: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop) against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800HS and 5800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1690 vs 1340 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 20.62 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +27%
1719
Ryzen 7 5800HS
1349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +40%
10219
Ryzen 7 5800HS
7305

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 5800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 449 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 28x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS or Ryzen 7 5800X?
