We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800U and 5800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1633 vs 1421 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 25 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +17%
1662
Ryzen 7 5800U
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +56%
10216
Ryzen 7 5800U
6548

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 5800U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 February 2, 2021
Launch price 449 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) -
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 7 5800X?
