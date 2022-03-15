AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 971 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +48%
1503
1014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +109%
14908
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +12%
2531
2264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +73%
22985
13272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +68%
1643
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +107%
11320
5459
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|September 11, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
