Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 5800X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 971 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +48%
1503
Ryzen 5 2600
1014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +109%
14908
Ryzen 5 2600
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +12%
2531
Ryzen 5 2600
2264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +73%
22985
Ryzen 5 2600
13272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +107%
11320
Ryzen 5 2600
5459
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 September 11, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
3. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
4. Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
5. Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 2600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 2600
8. Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 7 5800X3D?
Promotion
EnglishРусский