AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 92 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 951 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +40%
1503
1071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +209%
14908
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +6%
2531
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +145%
22985
9380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +72%
1643
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +197%
11320
3817
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Picasso
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|704
|TMUs
|-
|44
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|11
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|8
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1