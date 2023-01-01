AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
77
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 65536 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1459
Ryzen 5 5600 +4%
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +40%
14923
10678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3211
Ryzen 5 5600 +2%
3281
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +29%
27969
21713
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +7%
1642
1538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +50%
11672
7766
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Peak temperature
|90°C
|90°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
