Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 5 5600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 5600

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
AMD Ryzen 5 5600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 5800X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 65536 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +40%
14923
Ryzen 5 5600
10678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +29%
27969
Ryzen 5 5600
21713
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +50%
11672
Ryzen 5 5600
7766
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Vermeer) Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
Socket AM4 AM4
TDP 105 W 65 W
Peak temperature 90°C 90°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Intel Core i7 13700K
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 7 5800X3D?
Promotion
EnglishРусский