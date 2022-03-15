Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 5800X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +32%
14908
Ryzen 5 5600G
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +15%
22985
Ryzen 5 5600G
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +48%
11320
Ryzen 5 5600G
7663
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 5800X3D?
