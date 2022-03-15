AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 88 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1203 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +19%
1503
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +60%
14908
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2531
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +39%
22985
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +36%
1643
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +72%
11320
6570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|12
