AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 3700X VS AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 3700X We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3700X and 5800X3D Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later

Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size

27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1294 points

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Unlocked multiplier

Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 15, 2022 July 7, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Vermeer Zen 2 Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 3.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 105 W 65 W Max. temperature 90°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 24 16