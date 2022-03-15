AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1294 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +11%
1481
1340
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +21%
14705
12178
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2506
Ryzen 7 3700X +6%
2655
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +1%
22894
22602
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +27%
1623
1283
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +26%
11209
8861
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|16
