AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1352 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Unlocked multiplier
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +10%
1503
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +15%
14908
12968
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2531
Ryzen 7 3800XT +13%
2861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22985
Ryzen 7 3800XT +5%
24053
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +21%
1643
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +23%
11320
9175
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 7, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1