AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
94
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
70
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1503
Ryzen 7 5800 +5%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +5%
14908
14190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2531
Ryzen 7 5800 +34%
3401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22985
Ryzen 7 5800 +12%
25827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +1%
1643
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +21%
11320
9335
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
