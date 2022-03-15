Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 5800X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1432 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 54 vs 105 Watt
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +22%
14908
Ryzen 7 5800H
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +7%
22985
Ryzen 7 5800H
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +55%
11320
Ryzen 7 5800H
7309
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Cezanne
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 16

