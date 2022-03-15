AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 5800H VS AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 5800H We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800H and 5800X3D Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1432 points

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 54 vs 105 Watt

More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 15, 2022 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Vermeer Cezanne Socket AM4 FP6 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 32x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 105 W 35-54 W Max. temperature 90°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz Shading Units - 512 TMUs - 32 ROPs - 8 TGP - 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 24 16