AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1432 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 54 vs 105 Watt
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +5%
1503
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +22%
14908
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2531
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
3110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +7%
22985
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +15%
1643
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +55%
11320
7309
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1