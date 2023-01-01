AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1000 points
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +25%
1403
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +112%
9736
4591
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +29%
3042
2365
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +86%
18422
9888
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +46%
1451
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +85%
6905
3735
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|4
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
