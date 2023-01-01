Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 5825U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1000 points
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +25%
1403
Ryzen 3 5300U
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +112%
9736
Ryzen 3 5300U
4591
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +29%
3042
Ryzen 3 5300U
2365
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +86%
18422
Ryzen 3 5300U
9888
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +85%
6905
Ryzen 3 5300U
3735
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 6

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 7 5825U?
