AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 3 5425U
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +8%
3007
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +84%
17831
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7056
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1