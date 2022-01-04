Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 3 5425U

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and 5825U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +84%
17831
Ryzen 3 5425U
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Barcelo
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i7 11800H
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Ryzen 7 5825U?
EnglishРусский