AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 5 4600H

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 5825U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 25 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1448 vs 1098 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +26%
3091
Ryzen 5 4600H
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +25%
18208
Ryzen 5 4600H
14605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +31%
1439
Ryzen 5 4600H
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +15%
6501
Ryzen 5 4600H
5656
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon Vega 6
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 5825U?
