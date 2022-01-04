AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 25 vs 54 Watt
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1448 vs 1098 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1141
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +26%
3091
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +25%
18208
14605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +31%
1439
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +15%
6501
5656
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
