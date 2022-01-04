Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 5 5600U

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 5825U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1510 vs 1368 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +15%
17794
Ryzen 5 5600U
15447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +10%
1512
Ryzen 5 5600U
1380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +24%
7052
Ryzen 5 5600U
5708
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Cezanne
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5825U vs Core i7 1165G7
2. Ryzen 7 5825U vs Core i7 11800H
3. Ryzen 7 5825U vs Apple M1
4. Ryzen 7 5825U vs Core i7 12800H
5. Ryzen 7 5825U vs Core i7 1195G7
6. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Core i7 1165G7
7. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 7 5800H
9. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
10. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 7 5800U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 7 5825U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский