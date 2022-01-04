AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 25 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3091
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1439
Ryzen 5 6600U +2%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6501
Ryzen 5 6600U +16%
7512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
