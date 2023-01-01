AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1197 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +14%
1412
1241
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9683
Ryzen 7 4800H +15%
11132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +16%
3029
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18234
Ryzen 7 4800H +3%
18737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +22%
1444
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6945
Ryzen 7 4800H +2%
7105
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2 (Renoir)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3