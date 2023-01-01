Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 5825U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1197 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +14%
1412
Ryzen 7 4800H
1241
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U
9683
Ryzen 7 4800H +15%
11132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +16%
3029
Ryzen 7 4800H
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U
18234
Ryzen 7 4800H +3%
18737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +22%
1444
Ryzen 7 4800H
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2 (Renoir)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a
Ryzen 7 4800H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 7 5825U?
