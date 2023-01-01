AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 7 4800H VS AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 7 4800H We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4800H and 5825U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Newer - released 2-years later

Newer - released 2-years later Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1197 points

21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1197 points 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 7 4800H

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename - Zen 2 (Renoir) Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon Vega 7

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 29x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm Socket FP6 FP6 TDP 15 W 35-54 W (configurable) Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz Shading Units 512 448 TMUs 32 28 ROPs 8 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 5825U n/a Ryzen 7 4800H 1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16