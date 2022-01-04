AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1510 vs 1161 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1228
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9702
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +15%
2983
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +4%
17729
17039
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +30%
1503
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +8%
6983
6445
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
