AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 7 4800U VS AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 7 4800U We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4800U and 5825U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Newer - released 2-years later

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1510 vs 1161 points

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Supports quad-channel memory

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 7 4800U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Barcelo Zen 2 Socket FP6 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 18x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 95°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon Vega 8 GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1750 MHz Shading Units 512 512 TMUs 32 32 ROPs 8 8 TGP 15 W 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16