We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 5825U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U
17729
Ryzen 7 5800H +20%
21284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Cezanne
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

