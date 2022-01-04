AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1413
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12140
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2983
Ryzen 7 5800H +2%
3055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17729
Ryzen 7 5800H +20%
21284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +6%
1503
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6983
Ryzen 7 5800H +4%
7256
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
