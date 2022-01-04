AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1546 vs 1106 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +30%
1501
1157
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +66%
13143
7935
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14832
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +40%
1558
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +75%
9862
5639
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
