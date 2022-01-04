AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1501
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +17%
13148
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1522
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +22%
9347
7663
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP7
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|-
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1