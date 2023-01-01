AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1623 vs 1422 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +13%
1559
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +80%
14729
8204
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +13%
3299
2910
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +58%
23856
15104
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +14%
1634
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +69%
10034
5925
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
9 (90%)
1 (10%)
Total votes: 10