Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 5 5625U

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 6800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1623 vs 1422 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +13%
1559
Ryzen 5 5625U
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +80%
14729
Ryzen 5 5625U
8204
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +13%
3299
Ryzen 5 5625U
2910
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +58%
23856
Ryzen 5 5625U
15104
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +14%
1634
Ryzen 5 5625U
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +69%
10034
Ryzen 5 5625U
5925
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) -
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP7 FP6
TDP 45 W 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
9 (90%)
1 (10%)
Total votes: 10

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 5625U
2. Intel Core i7 1255U and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 5625U
4. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
5. Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Intel Core i5 13500H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
7. Intel Core i5 1240P and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
8. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 7 6800H
9. Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
10. Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 7 6800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский