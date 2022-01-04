AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +5%
1485
1421
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +64%
13050
7963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9764
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|12
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
