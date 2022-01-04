Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 6800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H
1545
Ryzen 5 7600X +26%
1941
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +2%
14644
Ryzen 5 7600X
14331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Raphael
Socket FP7 AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 7 6800H?
