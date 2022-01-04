Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5650U and 6800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Cezanne U
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H +233%
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size - 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
2. Intel Core i7 12800H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
3. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
5. Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
8. Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
9. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U or Ryzen 7 6800H?
EnglishРусский