AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 7 4700U

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 6800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1513 vs 1114 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +23%
1488
Ryzen 7 4700U
1209
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +78%
13050
Ryzen 7 4700U
7346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +36%
1510
Ryzen 7 4700U
1112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +83%
9205
Ryzen 7 4700U
5031
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Zen 2
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size - 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 7 6800H?
