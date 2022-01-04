Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 7 5700G

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 6800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H
13148
Ryzen 7 5700G +7%
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Cezanne
Socket FP7 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size - 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 7 5800H
2. Ryzen 7 6800H vs M1 Pro
3. Ryzen 7 6800H vs Core i9 12900H
4. Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
5. Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
6. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 7 5800H
8. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Core i7 11700
9. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Apple M1
10. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Core i5 12600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 7 6800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский