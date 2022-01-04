AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1501
Ryzen 7 5700X +2%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13148
Ryzen 7 5700X +9%
14321
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1522
Ryzen 7 5700X +9%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9347
Ryzen 7 5700X +10%
10235
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Zen 3
|Model number
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|FP7
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|-
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
