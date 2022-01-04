AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10439
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7011
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
