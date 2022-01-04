Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 6800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H
13148
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +13%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H
9347
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +21%
11320
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Vermeer
Socket FP7 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M -
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size - 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
2. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Apple M1 Pro
3. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i9 12900H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
5. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 7 6800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский