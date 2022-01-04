Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800HS or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 6800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +30%
1488
Ryzen 5 4500U
1143
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +111%
12492
Ryzen 5 4500U
5911
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS and Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Zen 2
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4500U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size - 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 6800HS?
