AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS vs Ryzen 5 5600HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 5600HS (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1652 vs 1409 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12498
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3268
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23916
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +18%
1645
1399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +48%
9226
6249
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
