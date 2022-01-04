Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800HS or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS vs Ryzen 7 4800HS

AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 6800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 35 vs 54 Watt
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1652 vs 1168 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +18%
12590
Ryzen 7 4800HS
10632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS and Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Zen 2
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size - 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 6800HS
2. Ryzen 7 5800HS or Ryzen 7 6800HS
3. Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 7 6800HS
4. Ryzen 9 6900HS or Ryzen 7 6800HS
5. Core i7 12650H or Ryzen 7 6800HS
6. M1 Max or Ryzen 7 4800HS
7. Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 7 4800HS
8. Ryzen 9 5900HS or Ryzen 7 4800HS
9. Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 4800HS
10. Ryzen 9 4900HS or Ryzen 7 4800HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 7 6800HS?
Promotion
EnglishРусский