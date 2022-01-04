AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 35 vs 54 Watt
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1652 vs 1168 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +22%
1505
1237
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +18%
12590
10632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2629
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18909
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +41%
1652
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +34%
9307
6933
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
