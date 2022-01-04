Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800HS or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 6800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS
12492
Ryzen 7 5800X +22%
15213
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS and Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Vermeer
Socket FP7 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M -
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size - 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

