AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS vs Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12670
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +1%
3101
3073
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +24%
22543
18252
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +4%
1500
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +36%
8879
6520
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
