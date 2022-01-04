Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800HS or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS vs Ryzen 7 5825U

AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 6800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +24%
22543
Ryzen 7 5825U
18252
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800HS +36%
8879
Ryzen 7 5825U
6520
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS and Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Barcelo
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 6800HS
2. Core i7 12800H and Ryzen 7 6800HS
3. Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 7 6800HS
4. Ryzen 7 5800HS and Ryzen 7 6800HS
5. Core i7 12650H and Ryzen 7 6800HS
6. Core i5 1135G7 and Ryzen 7 5825U
7. Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 7 5825U
8. Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Ryzen 7 5825U
9. Core i7 1260P and Ryzen 7 5825U
10. Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 7 6800HS?
Promotion
EnglishРусский