We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800U​ are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.