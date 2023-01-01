Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 6800U​
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 16384 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800U​
10464
Ryzen 5 5600X +13%
11825
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP7 AM4
TDP 15-28 W (configurable) 65 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M -
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 6800U​?
