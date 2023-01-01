AMD Ryzen 7 6800U vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 16384 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1476
Ryzen 5 5600X +4%
1538
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10464
Ryzen 5 5600X +13%
11825
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3224
Ryzen 5 5600X +4%
3351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20552
Ryzen 5 5600X +6%
21814
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1503
Ryzen 5 5600X +10%
1648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7629
Ryzen 5 5600X +16%
8838
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|AM4
|TDP
|15-28 W (configurable)
|65 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
