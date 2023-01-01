Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 5 7520U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 5 7520U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and 6800U​
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1516 vs 1063 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 8-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800U​ +130%
10564
Ryzen 5 7520U
4591
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) -
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 28x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
Socket FP7 FP6
TDP 15-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 12 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 4

