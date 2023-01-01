Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 5 7535U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 5 7535U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 7535U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7535U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

Single-Core Performance
Multi-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.55 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
  • Newer - released 1-year later

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.55 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
Socket FP7 FP7
TDP 15-28 W (configurable) 28 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7535U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page AMD Ryzen 5 7535U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7535U or Ryzen 7 6800U​?
