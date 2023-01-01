Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6650U and 6800U​
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 20, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
Socket FP7 FP7
TDP 15-28 W (configurable) 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U or Ryzen 7 6800U​?
Promotion
