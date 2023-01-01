AMD Ryzen 7 6800U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800U +1%
1481
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800U +14%
10420
9170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3225
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20633
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800U +4%
1510
1453
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800U +15%
7602
6626
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 20, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|TDP
|15-28 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|12
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
